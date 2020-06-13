Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

315 Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
11 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Orange Park
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1325 sqft
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 26 at 04:02pm
2 Units Available
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1690 sqft
This community features two athletic centers, a water park, fitness center, and playgrounds. Apartments feature new appliances, large, walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Near Target and other shops. Lots of space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 26 at 04:00pm
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1409 sqft
Spacious apartments in a stunning community with two athletic centers, baseball fields, volleyball courts, and playgrounds. These apartments are modern with energy-efficient appliances, 10-foot ceilings, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 26 at 03:59pm
3 Units Available
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy, Orange Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1521 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is brand new and features access to OakLeaf Plantation amenities, including playgrounds, basketball courts, and a fitness center. Apartments are spacious and feature high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Orange Park
1 Unit Available
1800 PARK AVE
1800 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean, move-in ready ground-floor unit with many upgrades. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Don't delay, this one will go fast!
Results within 1 mile of Orange Park

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5563 Greatpine Lane South
5563 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1459 sqft
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom •All on one floor •Split bedroom arrangement •Large master suite features ceiling fan, walk in closet, and newly remodeled walk in shower •Second bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan, and walk in closet •Vaulted

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** PRICE JUST REDUCED ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - This 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
519 CLERMONT AVE S
519 Clermont Avenue South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home with screen rear porch and all new kitchen cabinets and appliances and a new roof. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3400 RED OAK CIR
3400 Red Oak Circle, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1675 sqft
NICE ROOMY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH , FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ALSO EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN. LARGE BACK YARD WITH OPEN PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8710 PINEVALLEY LN
8710 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
166 Vanderford Road West
166 Vanderford Road West, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1784 sqft
Located in a great Orange Park neighborhood this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in dining space along with a formal dining area. Extra room off the kitchen for an office or storage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2754 WOODLAND DR
2754 Woodland Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1612 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a bonus family room and 2 car garage. Freshly painted and brand new carpet throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Park
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Ortega Hills
208 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,095
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Loretto
21 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Oak Hill
6 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$770
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ortega Farms
8 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$805
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Orange Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Orange Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

