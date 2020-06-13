/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
29 Accessible Apartments for rent in Orange Park, FL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Park
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Loretto
21 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:00am
$
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
Beauclerc
2 Units Available
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beauclerc
102 Units Available
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1500 sqft
Receive a $400 credit on your rent when you move-in by May 31, 2020 Learn More About Our Community Mandarin Bay Apartments is a luxury apartment community located in one of the most desireable neighborhoods in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Ortega Farms
1 Unit Available
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Ortega Farms
1 Unit Available
4343 ORTEGA FARMS CIR
4343 Ortega Farms Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Totally furnished guest apartment on a wooded two acre riverfront property-dishes,linens,electric,cable and internet included stainless appliances-tile floors-w-d avail.
Results within 10 miles of Orange Park
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Craven
12 Units Available
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with spacious closets, private patios and wood-style flooring. Common amenities for residents include a BBQ area, a business center and a swimming pool. Located close to major expressways.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spring Glen
6 Units Available
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1513 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident's convenience. Pet friendly. Enjoy an on-site playground. Just 6 miles from downtown, and near the Arlington Expressway.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baymeadows
20 Units Available
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$892
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1277 sqft
Short drive from I-95 and five minutes from St Johns Town Center. Luxury homes feature private laundry facilities, a fully equipped kitchen and lots of closet space. Community offers a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Jacksonville Heights West
9 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Rolling Hills
18 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brooklyn
17 Units Available
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1126 sqft
Trendy apartments on the St. Johns River. Bright apartments have granite counters and open floorplans. In-unit laundry and fireplaces are available. All tenants enjoy access to community game room and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Spring Glen
6 Units Available
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lifestyle, unique features, and fabulous amenities that make The Palms at 2800 one of Jacksonville’s premier places to live.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunbeam
18 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Secret Cove
22 Units Available
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$999
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1107 sqft
Just a few minutes from St. Johns Town Center. Each apartment features upgraded light fixtures, large closets, USB outlets and hardwood-style flooring. On-site fitness center and saltwater swimming pool provided.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Secret Cove
22 Units Available
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$923
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1402 sqft
Recently renovated units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy outdoor living with pool, playground, basketball court, fire pit, and BBQ/grill. Gym, media room, clubhouse, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Deerwood Center
19 Units Available
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1473 sqft
Welcome to Jacksonville’s exclusive, luxury community, Hacienda Club. Serving the prestigious Southside community, Hacienda Club evokes a refined living experience combining relaxed elegance, gracious hospitality and first-class amenities.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Avondale
41 Units Available
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1163 sqft
Near Ortega River and Fishweir Park. Access to I-10. Swimming pool and fitness center, convenient parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units have a patio or balcony, modern appliances, and plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Mandarin Station-Losco
5 Units Available
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1080 sqft
Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pet-friendly community with a gazebo, two swimming pools and a fitness center. Property is next to a 21-acre lake.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
LaVilla
1 Unit Available
605 West Beaver Street - 211
605 Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
350 sqft
Newly renovated, fully furnished apartments with kitchen, dining area, living area & bedroom/bath. The complex is gated, security system, laundry facilities on-premises. VA medical facilities in the same building for easy access.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
2953-2965 Ernest St
2953 Ernest St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
One bedroom one bathroom apartment with new appliances! Water, sewer, and trash are included in rent. Located in a tri-plex in Riverside off S. McDuff Avenue. Quiet dead end road. The apartment comes with a new stove and a new refrigerator.
Similar Pages
Orange Park 1 BedroomsOrange Park 2 BedroomsOrange Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange Park 3 BedroomsOrange Park Accessible Apartments
Orange Park Apartments with BalconyOrange Park Apartments with GarageOrange Park Apartments with GymOrange Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrange Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL