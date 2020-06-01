All apartments in Orange Park
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

475 NEWPORT DR

475 Newport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

475 Newport Drive, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Newport Village!This duplex has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large two car garage. Newport Drive has a private fenced in backyard with patio to enjoy the evenings on. Qualified candidates would have good credit, excellent rental history, steady employment and low to no criminal background. Applicants with evictions or owing money to previous landlords will not be approved.Update! We have new cabinets and counter tops! Call me for details and to take a look at the inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 NEWPORT DR have any available units?
475 NEWPORT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
What amenities does 475 NEWPORT DR have?
Some of 475 NEWPORT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 NEWPORT DR currently offering any rent specials?
475 NEWPORT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 NEWPORT DR pet-friendly?
No, 475 NEWPORT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange Park.
Does 475 NEWPORT DR offer parking?
Yes, 475 NEWPORT DR offers parking.
Does 475 NEWPORT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 NEWPORT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 NEWPORT DR have a pool?
No, 475 NEWPORT DR does not have a pool.
Does 475 NEWPORT DR have accessible units?
No, 475 NEWPORT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 475 NEWPORT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 NEWPORT DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 NEWPORT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 NEWPORT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
