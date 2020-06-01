475 NEWPORT DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Newport Village!This duplex has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large two car garage. Newport Drive has a private fenced in backyard with patio to enjoy the evenings on. Qualified candidates would have good credit, excellent rental history, steady employment and low to no criminal background. Applicants with evictions or owing money to previous landlords will not be approved.Update! We have new cabinets and counter tops! Call me for details and to take a look at the inside.