All apartments in Orange Park
Find more places like 1441 ALLEN MAC CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange Park, FL
/
1441 ALLEN MAC CT
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

1441 ALLEN MAC CT

1441 Allen Mac Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange Park
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1441 Allen Mac Court, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Country cottage that has a large country kitchen, 3 bedroom and 2 baths.Plenty of land, end street. There is a 1 bedroom apartment and it is occupied by the owner from time to time. Not included on lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 ALLEN MAC CT have any available units?
1441 ALLEN MAC CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
Is 1441 ALLEN MAC CT currently offering any rent specials?
1441 ALLEN MAC CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 ALLEN MAC CT pet-friendly?
No, 1441 ALLEN MAC CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange Park.
Does 1441 ALLEN MAC CT offer parking?
No, 1441 ALLEN MAC CT does not offer parking.
Does 1441 ALLEN MAC CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 ALLEN MAC CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 ALLEN MAC CT have a pool?
No, 1441 ALLEN MAC CT does not have a pool.
Does 1441 ALLEN MAC CT have accessible units?
No, 1441 ALLEN MAC CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 ALLEN MAC CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 ALLEN MAC CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 ALLEN MAC CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 ALLEN MAC CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Park Village
741 Park Ave
Orange Park, FL 32073
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Orange Park 1 BedroomsOrange Park 2 Bedrooms
Orange Park Apartments with BalconyOrange Park Apartments with Gym
Orange Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida