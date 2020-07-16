All apartments in Orange County
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:51 PM

9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE

9920 Mountain Lake Drive · (407) 447-7253
Location

9920 Mountain Lake Drive, Orange County, FL 32832
North Shore at Lake Hart

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2458 sqft

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impeccable, one story home near Lake Nona, all tile floors, split plan, living, dining, family room, covered lanai, no rear neighbors, amenity rich, gated community. Close to Lake Nona Medical City, shopping, major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
