9920 MOUNTAIN LAKE DRIVE

Impeccable, one story home near Lake Nona, all tile floors, split plan, living, dining, family room, covered lanai, no rear neighbors, amenity rich, gated community. Close to Lake Nona Medical City, shopping, major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
