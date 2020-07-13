All apartments in Orange County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:54 PM

9839 Pecan Hickory Way

9839 Pecan Hickory Way · (281) 876-7376
Location

9839 Pecan Hickory Way, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9839 Pecan Hickory Way · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1738 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Newer 3/2ba Home at The Oaks in Moss Park with FREE Internet, Cable and Phone - The Oaks at Moss Park is minutes from the up and coming Medical City located near Lake Nona. This single story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The covered patio out back overlooks your yard and there is also kitchen and spacious family room. All perfect for bonding with family members or entertaining guests.

The Oaks at Moss Park has nature trails, numerous ponds, and will soon have a community pool, large play areas and picnic tables.

FREE Premium Cable, FREE Premium high speed Internet, FREE digital telephone and lawn care are all included with the monthly rent*

This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:
-Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances.
-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.
-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom that connects directly to the laundry room
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.
-Security System (monitoring service not included)

Schools Include:
-Moss Park Elementary
-Innovation Middle School
-Lake Nona High School

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please contact Melissa, 281-876-7376

(RLNE2778178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9839 Pecan Hickory Way have any available units?
9839 Pecan Hickory Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9839 Pecan Hickory Way have?
Some of 9839 Pecan Hickory Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9839 Pecan Hickory Way currently offering any rent specials?
9839 Pecan Hickory Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9839 Pecan Hickory Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9839 Pecan Hickory Way is pet friendly.
Does 9839 Pecan Hickory Way offer parking?
No, 9839 Pecan Hickory Way does not offer parking.
Does 9839 Pecan Hickory Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9839 Pecan Hickory Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9839 Pecan Hickory Way have a pool?
Yes, 9839 Pecan Hickory Way has a pool.
Does 9839 Pecan Hickory Way have accessible units?
No, 9839 Pecan Hickory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9839 Pecan Hickory Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9839 Pecan Hickory Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9839 Pecan Hickory Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9839 Pecan Hickory Way does not have units with air conditioning.
