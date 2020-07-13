9839 Pecan Hickory Way

Amenities

Newer 3/2ba Home at The Oaks in Moss Park with FREE Internet, Cable and Phone - The Oaks at Moss Park is minutes from the up and coming Medical City located near Lake Nona. This single story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The covered patio out back overlooks your yard and there is also kitchen and spacious family room. All perfect for bonding with family members or entertaining guests.



The Oaks at Moss Park has nature trails, numerous ponds, and will soon have a community pool, large play areas and picnic tables.



FREE Premium Cable, FREE Premium high speed Internet, FREE digital telephone and lawn care are all included with the monthly rent*



This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:

-Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances.

-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.

-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom that connects directly to the laundry room

-Full size washer and dryer.

-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.

-Security System (monitoring service not included)



Schools Include:

-Moss Park Elementary

-Innovation Middle School

-Lake Nona High School



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.

For more information and showing times please contact Melissa, 281-876-7376



