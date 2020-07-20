All apartments in Orange County
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:05 PM

9760 Piney Point Circle

9760 Piney Point Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9760 Piney Point Circle, Orange County, FL 32825

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location is key for this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in East Orlando. This home features over 1200 square feet of space and there is ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen has maple cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances for the cook in the household. There is also custom tiled baths, private back yard, and a garage to complete this home.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9760 Piney Point Circle have any available units?
9760 Piney Point Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 9760 Piney Point Circle have?
Some of 9760 Piney Point Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9760 Piney Point Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9760 Piney Point Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9760 Piney Point Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9760 Piney Point Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9760 Piney Point Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9760 Piney Point Circle offers parking.
Does 9760 Piney Point Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9760 Piney Point Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9760 Piney Point Circle have a pool?
No, 9760 Piney Point Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9760 Piney Point Circle have accessible units?
No, 9760 Piney Point Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9760 Piney Point Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9760 Piney Point Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9760 Piney Point Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9760 Piney Point Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
