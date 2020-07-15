All apartments in Orange County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE

9742 Green Island Cove · (407) 256-5098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9742 Green Island Cove, Orange County, FL 34786

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3083 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Nestled along the shores of beautiful Lake Louise within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this charming golf villa
offers a prime lakefront location in proximity to the Clubhouse. The interior boasts more than 3,000 square feet of living space, with an open floor plan set against a backdrop of picturesque water views. Elegant hardwood floors travel throughout the single-story floor plan, from the living room with built-in bar and dining area to the private home office with stately built-ins and a fireplace. Featuring smooth granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, the kitchen offers a breakfast nook for casual dining and overlooks the cozy family room. The master suite boasts a private bath with his-and-her vanities and a walk-in shower, while two additional bedrooms also offer beautifully finished private baths. Complete with a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, the fenced and manicured grounds perhaps best capture the panoramic lake views. RENTAL APPLICATION MUST BE SUBMITTED AND APPLICABLE FEES PAID TO THE ISLEWORTH COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION. PLEASE CONTACT AGENT FOR DETAILS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE have any available units?
9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE have?
Some of 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE currently offering any rent specials?
9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE pet-friendly?
No, 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE offer parking?
Yes, 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE offers parking.
Does 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE have a pool?
Yes, 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE has a pool.
Does 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE have accessible units?
No, 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE does not have units with air conditioning.
