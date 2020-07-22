All apartments in Orange County
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

963 Beach Breeze Drive

963 Beach Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

963 Beach Breeze Drive, Orange County, FL 32835

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3/2 single family home in Metrowest!! - This wonderful 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home is located minutes from Valencia Community College West Campus, 408 East-West Expressway, and shopping centers!
Fenced-in yard, screened in patio, and a two car garage! This property will be available soon. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

VIRTUAL TOUR: Coming soon!

WAIT LIST: To add yourself to the wait list, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/963-beach-breeze-drive

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - No pets

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5362210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 Beach Breeze Drive have any available units?
963 Beach Breeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 963 Beach Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
963 Beach Breeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Beach Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 963 Beach Breeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 963 Beach Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 963 Beach Breeze Drive offers parking.
Does 963 Beach Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 Beach Breeze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Beach Breeze Drive have a pool?
No, 963 Beach Breeze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 963 Beach Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 963 Beach Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Beach Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 963 Beach Breeze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 963 Beach Breeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 963 Beach Breeze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
