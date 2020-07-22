Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3/2 single family home in Metrowest!! - This wonderful 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home is located minutes from Valencia Community College West Campus, 408 East-West Expressway, and shopping centers!

Fenced-in yard, screened in patio, and a two car garage! This property will be available soon. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.



VIRTUAL TOUR: Coming soon!



WAIT LIST: To add yourself to the wait list, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/963-beach-breeze-drive



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/



PET POLICY - No pets



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5362210)