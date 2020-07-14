All apartments in Orange County
How many bedrooms do you need?
9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD

9151 Woodbreeze Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9151 Woodbreeze Boulevard, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Newly remodeled and renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large eat in kitchen. All kitchen appliances included. Double sided fireplace between living and family room. Inside utility room with washer & dryer. 2 car garage and storage shed outside. Fenced back yard. Includes lawn service. Walk to middle and high school as well as shops and restaurants of The Grove. 20 mins to Disney, Downtown and Orlando Intl Airport. Sandlake Rd restaurants 10 mins. Includes W & D and additional garage Fridge too! Community tennis courts and great walking /excersizing options...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD have any available units?
9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
