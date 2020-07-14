9151 WOODBREEZE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Newly remodeled and renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Large eat in kitchen. All kitchen appliances included. Double sided fireplace between living and family room. Inside utility room with washer & dryer. 2 car garage and storage shed outside. Fenced back yard. Includes lawn service. Walk to middle and high school as well as shops and restaurants of The Grove. 20 mins to Disney, Downtown and Orlando Intl Airport. Sandlake Rd restaurants 10 mins. Includes W & D and additional garage Fridge too! Community tennis courts and great walking /excersizing options...