All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE

8934 Della Scala Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8934 Della Scala Circle, Orange County, FL 32836
Bay Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED house in Dr Phillips. GATED community. Open floor plan features 1 MASTER bedroom on the main floor, 2 suites + 1 bedroom and Loft on the second floor. Gourmet kitchen features warm 42"wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double convection oven, glass cook top, recessed lighting and large breakfast bar. Master Suite has crown molding and large window.The master bath has a double sink vanity and separate shower, private toilet room and customized walk in closet. The laundry and ½ bath are in the hall leading to the garage. Many upgrades: outside stacked stone, GLASS screened lanai. Inside crown molding, wood spindle & engineering wood floor. Walk right out to the community pool with cabana. Convenient to all the Major Theme Parks, World Class Shopping, Orlando International Airport, Major Highways and just minutes to "Restaurant Row" with award winning Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE have any available units?
8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE have?
Some of 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave
Maitland, FL 32751
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College