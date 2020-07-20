8934 DELLA SCALA CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

FULLY FURNISHED house in Dr Phillips. GATED community. Open floor plan features 1 MASTER bedroom on the main floor, 2 suites + 1 bedroom and Loft on the second floor. Gourmet kitchen features warm 42"wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double convection oven, glass cook top, recessed lighting and large breakfast bar. Master Suite has crown molding and large window.The master bath has a double sink vanity and separate shower, private toilet room and customized walk in closet. The laundry and ½ bath are in the hall leading to the garage. Many upgrades: outside stacked stone, GLASS screened lanai. Inside crown molding, wood spindle & engineering wood floor. Walk right out to the community pool with cabana. Convenient to all the Major Theme Parks, World Class Shopping, Orlando International Airport, Major Highways and just minutes to "Restaurant Row" with award winning Schools.