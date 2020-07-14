8461 PIPPEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Don't miss out on this gorgeous 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in the Parkside subdivision! Enjoy this spacious 2 story home, featuring an open floor plan and FIRST FLOOR master suite! The huge kitchen with granite countertops, island & stainless steel appliances opens up to the gigantic family room and breakfast nook. The first floor also includes a formal dining room, office/formal living room, and guest room with a private full bath. The master suite also located downstairs has a ton of space! His and hers sinks in master bath with walk in closet. As you make your way to the 2nd floor, you are welcome by an oversized bonus/loft area. This area is great for a play room or another living space. Off the bonus area you have your very own media room. This is a one of a kind feature! All remaining bedrooms and bathrooms are on the 2nd floor which are very spacious with great natural light. Two bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Enjoy your large patio and backyard, great for a BBQ! The one of a kind sliding/folding doors allows you to make your patio and family room one open space which is great for entertaining. This property is situated in the Dr. Phillips area and just minutes from Sand Lake Road & RESTAURANT ROW! Also just a few short miles to DISNEY WORLD & MORE!! Make this amazing property your new HOME!