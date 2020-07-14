All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:30 AM

8461 PIPPEN DRIVE

8461 Pippen Drive · (407) 207-4000
Location

8461 Pippen Drive, Orange County, FL 32836

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4706 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Don't miss out on this gorgeous 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in the Parkside subdivision! Enjoy this spacious 2 story home, featuring an open floor plan and FIRST FLOOR master suite! The huge kitchen with granite countertops, island & stainless steel appliances opens up to the gigantic family room and breakfast nook. The first floor also includes a formal dining room, office/formal living room, and guest room with a private full bath. The master suite also located downstairs has a ton of space! His and hers sinks in master bath with walk in closet. As you make your way to the 2nd floor, you are welcome by an oversized bonus/loft area. This area is great for a play room or another living space. Off the bonus area you have your very own media room. This is a one of a kind feature! All remaining bedrooms and bathrooms are on the 2nd floor which are very spacious with great natural light. Two bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Enjoy your large patio and backyard, great for a BBQ! The one of a kind sliding/folding doors allows you to make your patio and family room one open space which is great for entertaining. This property is situated in the Dr. Phillips area and just minutes from Sand Lake Road & RESTAURANT ROW! Also just a few short miles to DISNEY WORLD & MORE!! Make this amazing property your new HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE have any available units?
8461 PIPPEN DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE have?
Some of 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8461 PIPPEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8461 PIPPEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
