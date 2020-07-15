All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE

8205 Sun Spring Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8205 Sun Spring Circle, Orange County, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First 3 months rent reduced. Adorable condo in an ideal location. This spacious 2 bedroom condo is on the first floor of The Club at Orlando. Enjoy this peaceful community that is conveniently located only 2 miles from Valencia College East and 8 miles from UCF. Only minutes to Waterford Lakes shopping, and easy access to 408 & 417 expressways. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast bar and tile flooring throughout the entire home. Available for immediate occupancy. 1 dog allowed, up to 35 lbs, as per hoa. Monthly rent $1250 after first 3 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE have any available units?
8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE have?
Some of 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College