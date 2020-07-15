8205 SUN SPRING CIRCLE

Amenities

First 3 months rent reduced. Adorable condo in an ideal location. This spacious 2 bedroom condo is on the first floor of The Club at Orlando. Enjoy this peaceful community that is conveniently located only 2 miles from Valencia College East and 8 miles from UCF. Only minutes to Waterford Lakes shopping, and easy access to 408 & 417 expressways. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a breakfast bar and tile flooring throughout the entire home. Available for immediate occupancy. 1 dog allowed, up to 35 lbs, as per hoa. Monthly rent $1250 after first 3 months.