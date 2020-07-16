All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

8201-71 Sun Spring Circle

8201 Sun Spring Cir · (407) 258-1332
Location

8201 Sun Spring Cir, Orange County, FL 32825

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
RENOVATED Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! - RENOVATED Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of The Club at Orlando! SPACIOUS living area is nice, bright and airy! New Paint, New Flooring! The kitchen has a pass-through to the dining area with a full-size washer and dryer in a separate laundry area. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to 408, UCF, 417, Valencia, Florida Hospital and Lockheed Martin to name a few. Pets are not permitted. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY 7TH!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4672921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle have any available units?
8201-71 Sun Spring Circle has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8201-71 Sun Spring Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle offer parking?
No, 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle have a pool?
No, 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle have accessible units?
No, 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8201-71 Sun Spring Circle has units with air conditioning.
