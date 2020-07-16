8201-71 Sun Spring Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

RENOVATED Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! - RENOVATED Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of The Club at Orlando! SPACIOUS living area is nice, bright and airy! New Paint, New Flooring! The kitchen has a pass-through to the dining area with a full-size washer and dryer in a separate laundry area. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to 408, UCF, 417, Valencia, Florida Hospital and Lockheed Martin to name a few. Pets are not permitted. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY 7TH!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4672921)