All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 820 Palm Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
820 Palm Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

820 Palm Ave

820 Palm Avenue · (407) 999-6791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

820 Palm Avenue, Orange County, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 820 Palm Ave · Avail. Sep 4

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
820 Palm Ave Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER GARDEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER GARDEN
820 PALM AVENUE
WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787
Rent: $925/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard and great floorplan. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by Vermont LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,025, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE5209793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Palm Ave have any available units?
820 Palm Ave has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 820 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
820 Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Palm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 820 Palm Ave offer parking?
No, 820 Palm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 820 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Palm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 820 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 820 Palm Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 820 Palm Ave has accessible units.
Does 820 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Palm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Palm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 820 Palm Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St
Windermere, FL 34786
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity