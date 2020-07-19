Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

8120 Woodsworth Drive Available 09/15/20 Beautifully maintained 3/2 - This property was recently painted and a new fence was installed earlier this year. Wood flooring in living area and carpet in the bedrooms, Walk-in closet in the master bedroom, screened in temperature controlled sun room, with a beautiful backyard.

This property will be available mid September. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



*** HOA may require separate application/fee ***



INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407 543 1073 anytime for tour information.



360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/jfwMYurzgGFU2kQH8quXjqf5



SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: -. Coming Soon!



READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4358479)