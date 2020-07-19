All apartments in Orange County
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
8120 Woodsworth Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8120 Woodsworth Drive

8120 Woodsworth Drive · (407) 250-4800 ext. 106
Location

8120 Woodsworth Drive, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8120 Woodsworth Drive · Avail. Sep 15

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
8120 Woodsworth Drive Available 09/15/20 Beautifully maintained 3/2 - This property was recently painted and a new fence was installed earlier this year. Wood flooring in living area and carpet in the bedrooms, Walk-in closet in the master bedroom, screened in temperature controlled sun room, with a beautiful backyard.
This property will be available mid September. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

*** HOA may require separate application/fee ***

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407 543 1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/jfwMYurzgGFU2kQH8quXjqf5

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: -. Coming Soon!

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4358479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8120 Woodsworth Drive have any available units?
8120 Woodsworth Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8120 Woodsworth Drive have?
Some of 8120 Woodsworth Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8120 Woodsworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8120 Woodsworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8120 Woodsworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8120 Woodsworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 8120 Woodsworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8120 Woodsworth Drive offers parking.
Does 8120 Woodsworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8120 Woodsworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8120 Woodsworth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8120 Woodsworth Drive has a pool.
Does 8120 Woodsworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 8120 Woodsworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8120 Woodsworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8120 Woodsworth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8120 Woodsworth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8120 Woodsworth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
