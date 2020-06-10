All apartments in Orange County
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:29 AM

7456 Little Pond Court

7456 Little Pond Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 708683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7456 Little Pond Court, Orange County, FL 32810

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Orlando, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black and white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7456 Little Pond Court have any available units?
7456 Little Pond Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7456 Little Pond Court have?
Some of 7456 Little Pond Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7456 Little Pond Court currently offering any rent specials?
7456 Little Pond Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7456 Little Pond Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7456 Little Pond Court is pet friendly.
Does 7456 Little Pond Court offer parking?
Yes, 7456 Little Pond Court offers parking.
Does 7456 Little Pond Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7456 Little Pond Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7456 Little Pond Court have a pool?
No, 7456 Little Pond Court does not have a pool.
Does 7456 Little Pond Court have accessible units?
No, 7456 Little Pond Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7456 Little Pond Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7456 Little Pond Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7456 Little Pond Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7456 Little Pond Court does not have units with air conditioning.
