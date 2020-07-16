6820 Axis West Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Explore the serene scenes and lush gardens of a community just a few minutes from Orlando's booming entertainment district! We are the premier hub for a balanced and active lifestyles. Our community is just a few blocks from downtown Orlando, and is conveniently located close to some of the city's best attractions such as Universal Studios, Seaworld Orlando, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, the Orlando Eye and Madame Tassaud's Wax Museum.