6820 Axis West Circle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

6820 Axis West Circle

6820 Axis West Cir · (352) 336-9349
Location

6820 Axis West Cir, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Explore the serene scenes and lush gardens of a community just a few minutes from Orlando's booming entertainment district! We are the premier hub for a balanced and active lifestyles. Our community is just a few blocks from downtown Orlando, and is conveniently located close to some of the city's best attractions such as Universal Studios, Seaworld Orlando, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, the Orlando Eye and Madame Tassaud's Wax Museum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Axis West Circle have any available units?
6820 Axis West Circle has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6820 Axis West Circle have?
Some of 6820 Axis West Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Axis West Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Axis West Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Axis West Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6820 Axis West Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 6820 Axis West Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6820 Axis West Circle offers parking.
Does 6820 Axis West Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6820 Axis West Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Axis West Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6820 Axis West Circle has a pool.
Does 6820 Axis West Circle have accessible units?
No, 6820 Axis West Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Axis West Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6820 Axis West Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6820 Axis West Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6820 Axis West Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
