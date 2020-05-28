5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

** Take a tour, Anytime, with our 24-hour 3D Tour** Prominent & Impressive Lake Frontage Location, Huge backyard, Beach, Dock, Skiable Clean Lake, All located in the Dr. Phillips School District, near Walt Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld! Inside this beautiful custom home, you will find a split-level floor plan with plenty of space and 2 additional rooms, Perfect for Telecommuting or homeschooling. Multi-level formal rooms with Wood Flooring, Upgraded Chef's kitchen with gas appliances, Double Ovens, large California Style granite counters are perfect or large gatherings. Add in the massive family room, outdoor deck, & water view; well, you have found the ideal home! All formals areas provide access to an additional screened enclosed patio with passage outback. On the first level, the master suite has a Newer private deck, hot tub room, big walk-in closet, and plenty of room for large furniture. There are two additional bedrooms & a full bath near the home-office; However, if you go down the spiral staircase adjacent to the family room, it leads to the full-size suite with full bath & backyard/Lake access. Outside, the huge backyard is perfect if you have a dog who loves to run, picnic's, parties, events, or whatever you can imagine. Bring your Large furniture as this home has plenty of space. The front entrance 2-car garage is quite roomy, and the gated private driveway offers extended parking for three other vehicles.