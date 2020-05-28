All apartments in Orange County
5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD

5105 Turkey Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Turkey Lake Road, Orange County, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
** Take a tour, Anytime, with our 24-hour 3D Tour** Prominent & Impressive Lake Frontage Location, Huge backyard, Beach, Dock, Skiable Clean Lake, All located in the Dr. Phillips School District, near Walt Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld! Inside this beautiful custom home, you will find a split-level floor plan with plenty of space and 2 additional rooms, Perfect for Telecommuting or homeschooling. Multi-level formal rooms with Wood Flooring, Upgraded Chef's kitchen with gas appliances, Double Ovens, large California Style granite counters are perfect or large gatherings. Add in the massive family room, outdoor deck, & water view; well, you have found the ideal home! All formals areas provide access to an additional screened enclosed patio with passage outback. On the first level, the master suite has a Newer private deck, hot tub room, big walk-in closet, and plenty of room for large furniture. There are two additional bedrooms & a full bath near the home-office; However, if you go down the spiral staircase adjacent to the family room, it leads to the full-size suite with full bath & backyard/Lake access. Outside, the huge backyard is perfect if you have a dog who loves to run, picnic's, parties, events, or whatever you can imagine. Bring your Large furniture as this home has plenty of space. The front entrance 2-car garage is quite roomy, and the gated private driveway offers extended parking for three other vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD have any available units?
5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD have?
Some of 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5105 TURKEY LAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
