4828 Havilland Dr

This ENERGY EFFICIENT 4BD/2.5BA HOME in the GATED COMMUNITY of Stoneybrook Hills is super inviting from the moment you open the door! A combined living room and dining room welcome you into this home. This move-in ready gem offers a functional floor plan with 10 ft ceilings, abundant NATURAL LIGHT, and plenty of entertainment space. The family chef will love the beautifully updated kitchen highlighted by STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WOOD CABINETS, and a CASUAL BREAKFAST NOOK. Walking up the stairs you will find an OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE with a MASTER BATH boasting DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, and a separate shower. There are THREE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS and a VERSATILE LOFT AREA perfect for a game room, flex space, or anything your heart desires. Gather with guests in the screened lanai and enjoy family cookouts in the spacious backyard! Stoneybrook Hills is a GUARD-GATED COMMUNITY offering a plethora of amenities including a resort-style pool with splash pad, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis & basketball courts, baseball field, playground, and hilly walking trails. Mount Dora is known for all the great festivals throughout the year including a weekly farmers market. Experience lots of shopping in the HISTORIC DOWNTOWN area with plenty of dining choices. Easy access to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Winter Garden, and more through HWYs 441 and 429. With room to relax inside and out, this impressive lot has the ideal home!



Listing Courtesy Of WEMERT GROUP REALTY LLC



