4828 Havilland Dr
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

4828 Havilland Dr

4828 Havilland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4828 Havilland Drive, Orange County, FL 32757

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This ENERGY EFFICIENT 4BD/2.5BA HOME in the GATED COMMUNITY of Stoneybrook Hills is super inviting from the moment you open the door! A combined living room and dining room welcome you into this home. This move-in ready gem offers a functional floor plan with 10 ft ceilings, abundant NATURAL LIGHT, and plenty of entertainment space. The family chef will love the beautifully updated kitchen highlighted by STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WOOD CABINETS, and a CASUAL BREAKFAST NOOK. Walking up the stairs you will find an OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE with a MASTER BATH boasting DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, and a separate shower. There are THREE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS and a VERSATILE LOFT AREA perfect for a game room, flex space, or anything your heart desires. Gather with guests in the screened lanai and enjoy family cookouts in the spacious backyard! Stoneybrook Hills is a GUARD-GATED COMMUNITY offering a plethora of amenities including a resort-style pool with splash pad, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis & basketball courts, baseball field, playground, and hilly walking trails. Mount Dora is known for all the great festivals throughout the year including a weekly farmers market. Experience lots of shopping in the HISTORIC DOWNTOWN area with plenty of dining choices. Easy access to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, Winter Garden, and more through HWYs 441 and 429. With room to relax inside and out, this impressive lot has the ideal home!

Listing Courtesy of WEMERT GROUP REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 Havilland Dr have any available units?
4828 Havilland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 4828 Havilland Dr have?
Some of 4828 Havilland Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 Havilland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Havilland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Havilland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4828 Havilland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4828 Havilland Dr offer parking?
No, 4828 Havilland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4828 Havilland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 Havilland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Havilland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4828 Havilland Dr has a pool.
Does 4828 Havilland Dr have accessible units?
No, 4828 Havilland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Havilland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4828 Havilland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4828 Havilland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4828 Havilland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
