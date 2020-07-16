Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4418 College Drive - College Drive 4418 Available 04/03/20 3 bed 2 bath Home in Orlando for Rent! - * 3 Beds 2 Baths 2 Car Garage

* 1252 sq ft

* Open floor plan

* Newly painted throughout

* Screened Porch

* Large back yard, partially fenced in

* Washer and dryer hook ups

* This is not a pet friendly home



This home is occupied until 4/1



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

Tenant liability insurance is required. Included in Resident benefit package. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.RentSmartUSA.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3937610)