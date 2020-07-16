All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 4418 College Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
4418 College Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:36 AM

4418 College Drive

4418 College Drive · (561) 349-4461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4418 College Drive, Orange County, FL 32811

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4418 College Drive - College Drive 4418 · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4418 College Drive - College Drive 4418 Available 04/03/20 3 bed 2 bath Home in Orlando for Rent! - * 3 Beds 2 Baths 2 Car Garage
* 1252 sq ft
* Open floor plan
* Newly painted throughout
* Screened Porch
* Large back yard, partially fenced in
* Washer and dryer hook ups
* This is not a pet friendly home

This home is occupied until 4/1

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
Tenant liability insurance is required. Included in Resident benefit package. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.RentSmartUSA.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3937610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 College Drive have any available units?
4418 College Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4418 College Drive have?
Some of 4418 College Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 College Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4418 College Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 College Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4418 College Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4418 College Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4418 College Drive offers parking.
Does 4418 College Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 College Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 College Drive have a pool?
No, 4418 College Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4418 College Drive have accessible units?
No, 4418 College Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 College Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4418 College Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4418 College Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4418 College Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4418 College Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir
Azalea Park, FL 32822
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity