All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 331 West Lewis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
331 West Lewis Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:07 AM

331 West Lewis Avenue

331 W Lewis Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

331 W Lewis Ave, Orange County, FL 32712

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you looking for a home with land but close to town in the Apopka area? Look no further we have the perfect home for you. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large open family room and kitchen combo, perfect for entertaining. The dining room is sizable and ideal for big gatherings. The over-sized lot is perfect for outdoor activities, and also features a barn/work shop, with 2 car garage door access points, for extra storage and space. This wonderful and cozy home sits on a large corner lot and is just minutes from Rock Springs State Park and the Orlando theme parks. With the new SR 429 Western Beltway just out the back door accessibility to all of Central Florida is easy. Call today for a private viewing.

Listing Courtesy Of NEXTHOME ARROWSMITH REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 West Lewis Avenue have any available units?
331 West Lewis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 331 West Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
331 West Lewis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 West Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 West Lewis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 331 West Lewis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 331 West Lewis Avenue offers parking.
Does 331 West Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 West Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 West Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 331 West Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 331 West Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 331 West Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 331 West Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 West Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 West Lewis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 West Lewis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College