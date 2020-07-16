All apartments in Orange County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

2939 Cedena Cove Street

2939 Cedena Cove Street · (407) 855-0331
Location

2939 Cedena Cove Street, Orange County, FL 32817

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2939 Cedena Cove Street · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1493 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
2939 Cedena Cove Street Available 05/20/20 Comfortable 3 Bed 2 Bath home in Deans Reserve - This 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan home in Deans Reserve has high vaulted ceilings, carpet and tile throughout, eat in kitchen with view at the dining area. Spacious master bedroom showcases a roomy master bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The screened patio overlooks the grassy fenced back yard, Inside utility room with washer and dryer hookups. It is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and all major highways nearby. Pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Cedena Cove Street have any available units?
2939 Cedena Cove Street has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2939 Cedena Cove Street have?
Some of 2939 Cedena Cove Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 Cedena Cove Street currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Cedena Cove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Cedena Cove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2939 Cedena Cove Street is pet friendly.
Does 2939 Cedena Cove Street offer parking?
No, 2939 Cedena Cove Street does not offer parking.
Does 2939 Cedena Cove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Cedena Cove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Cedena Cove Street have a pool?
No, 2939 Cedena Cove Street does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Cedena Cove Street have accessible units?
No, 2939 Cedena Cove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Cedena Cove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2939 Cedena Cove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2939 Cedena Cove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2939 Cedena Cove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
