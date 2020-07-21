Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
2612 PEEL AVENUE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2612 PEEL AVENUE
2612 Peel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2612 Peel Avenue, Orange County, FL 32806
Amenities
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3/2 home in downtown Orlando area, ready for immediate move in. Large fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2612 PEEL AVENUE have any available units?
2612 PEEL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange County, FL
.
Is 2612 PEEL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2612 PEEL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 PEEL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2612 PEEL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange County
.
Does 2612 PEEL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2612 PEEL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2612 PEEL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 PEEL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 PEEL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2612 PEEL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2612 PEEL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2612 PEEL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 PEEL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 PEEL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 PEEL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 PEEL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
