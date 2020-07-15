All apartments in Orange County
2502 PASSAMONTE DRIVE
2502 PASSAMONTE DRIVE

2502 Passamonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Passamonte Drive, Orange County, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, Two Story Townhome, End Unit with Water View, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Island and Appliances Included (Stainless Steel): Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Upstairs Loft/ Bonus Room, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks with Separate Tub, Shower and Private Toilet Room, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Tile and Hardwood Throughout Home, Walk in Closets, Security System, Screened Patio, Gated Community with Playground, Putt Putt Golf, Dog Park, Lawncare and Exterior Pest Control Included by HOA, Pets Ok Upon Owner's Approval. NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2010/ 1790 Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

