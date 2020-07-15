2502 PASSAMONTE DRIVE

Amenities

3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, Two Story Townhome, End Unit with Water View, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Island and Appliances Included (Stainless Steel): Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal, Upstairs Loft/ Bonus Room, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks with Separate Tub, Shower and Private Toilet Room, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Tile and Hardwood Throughout Home, Walk in Closets, Security System, Screened Patio, Gated Community with Playground, Putt Putt Golf, Dog Park, Lawncare and Exterior Pest Control Included by HOA, Pets Ok Upon Owner's Approval. NO SMOKING, Year Built: 2010/ 1790 Sqft.