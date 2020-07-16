All apartments in Orange County
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

2307 Waterloo Court

2307 Waterloo Court · (321) 236-6009
Location

2307 Waterloo Court, Orange County, FL 32837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Waterloo Court have any available units?
2307 Waterloo Court has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2307 Waterloo Court currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Waterloo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Waterloo Court pet-friendly?
No, 2307 Waterloo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2307 Waterloo Court offer parking?
No, 2307 Waterloo Court does not offer parking.
Does 2307 Waterloo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Waterloo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Waterloo Court have a pool?
Yes, 2307 Waterloo Court has a pool.
Does 2307 Waterloo Court have accessible units?
No, 2307 Waterloo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Waterloo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Waterloo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Waterloo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Waterloo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
