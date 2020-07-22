2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW construction 3 beds 2.5 baths two-story town house for rent. It’s a beautiful home and ready for you and your family to live. The town house features an open floor plan. The upgraded and spacious kitchen is located in the 1st floor with tile floor, granite counter tops, and crown molding. The master bedroom suite has great privacy as it is separate from the other 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. The master room has large walk-in closet, glass enclosed shower, and dual sinks with granite counter tops. The community has a beautiful playground and swimming pool. GREAT LOCATION! It’s close to shopping, dining, and entertainments, and easy access to Orlando International Airport, UCF Medical School, and major roadways including 417, 408, 528. Please submit your application at https://apply.link/2VQVmXY