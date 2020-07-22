All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY

2253 Sedge Grass Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2253 Sedge Grass Way, Orange County, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW construction 3 beds 2.5 baths two-story town house for rent. It’s a beautiful home and ready for you and your family to live. The town house features an open floor plan. The upgraded and spacious kitchen is located in the 1st floor with tile floor, granite counter tops, and crown molding. The master bedroom suite has great privacy as it is separate from the other 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor. The master room has large walk-in closet, glass enclosed shower, and dual sinks with granite counter tops. The community has a beautiful playground and swimming pool. GREAT LOCATION! It’s close to shopping, dining, and entertainments, and easy access to Orlando International Airport, UCF Medical School, and major roadways including 417, 408, 528. Please submit your application at https://apply.link/2VQVmXY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY have any available units?
2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY have?
Some of 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY offers parking.
Does 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY has a pool.
Does 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY have accessible units?
No, 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2253 SEDGE GRASS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College