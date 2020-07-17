All apartments in Orange County
2023 Whitby Dr
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:43 AM

2023 Whitby Dr

2023 Whitby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2023 Whitby Drive, Orange County, FL 32839

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Orlando- Completely Remodel! 2 Story 2-bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Granite counter top in Kitchen and master bath. Porcelain tile trough out the first floor, bathrooms and laundry room. Laminate floors upstairs with wooden stairs. Features master bedroom with balcony. Kitchen overlooks eat-in area which features sliding glass doors that lead to the covered patio area. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a Jack and Jill style bathroom which both bedrooms access. The master bedroom with walking Closet. Upstairs laundry room accommodates a full-size washer and dryer. Close to major roads and highways that provide convenient access to the parks, malls, and dining. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Whitby Dr have any available units?
2023 Whitby Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 2023 Whitby Dr have?
Some of 2023 Whitby Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Whitby Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Whitby Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Whitby Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Whitby Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2023 Whitby Dr offer parking?
No, 2023 Whitby Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2023 Whitby Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2023 Whitby Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Whitby Dr have a pool?
No, 2023 Whitby Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Whitby Dr have accessible units?
No, 2023 Whitby Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Whitby Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2023 Whitby Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 Whitby Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 Whitby Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
