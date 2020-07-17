2023 Whitby Dr

Amenities

Orlando- Completely Remodel! 2 Story 2-bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Granite counter top in Kitchen and master bath. Porcelain tile trough out the first floor, bathrooms and laundry room. Laminate floors upstairs with wooden stairs. Features master bedroom with balcony. Kitchen overlooks eat-in area which features sliding glass doors that lead to the covered patio area. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a Jack and Jill style bathroom which both bedrooms access. The master bedroom with walking Closet. Upstairs laundry room accommodates a full-size washer and dryer. Close to major roads and highways that provide convenient access to the parks, malls, and dining. Don't miss out!