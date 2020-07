Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Great Location in a Gated Community. 1st floor unit with 3bed 2 bath and 2car garage. This unit offers wood floors in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The community offers amenities including 24 hr Gym, Pool, Volleyball, Picnic Area, and Playground. The location of this condo is perfect near everything within 30min or less you can be at Lake Buena Vista, International Drive, Gaylord Palms, the Outlets, and Disney World. Come look for yourself at this gem.