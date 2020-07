Amenities

169 Scottsdale Square #169 Available 08/01/20 1/1 Condo - Lower Level Bright & Inviting - 1/1 Lower Level Condo coming soon!



Kitchen features all matching appliances with bar counter for extra seating. Unit is completely tiled through out with an open space layout shared Living/Dining room combo.



Fees Required:

$50.00 Application Fee

$50.00 per person HOA Approval Fee.

$100 Administrative fee if Approved



Requirements:

No Evictions,

No Landlord Collections

No Bankrupty

Financials: 3x times the rent



Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218 or email at Victor@rentprosper.com. You may also visit our website for additional details on how to apply: www.Rentprosper.com



(RLNE5902673)