1609 Pinewood Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

1609 Pinewood Drive

1609 Pinewood Drive · No Longer Available
1609 Pinewood Drive, Orange County, FL 32804

pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Pinewood Drive have any available units?
1609 Pinewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 1609 Pinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Pinewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Pinewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Pinewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Pinewood Drive offer parking?
No, 1609 Pinewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Pinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Pinewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Pinewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1609 Pinewood Drive has a pool.
Does 1609 Pinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 Pinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Pinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Pinewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Pinewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Pinewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
