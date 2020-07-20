All apartments in Orange County
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

1490 Stone Arrow Court

1490 Stone Arrow Court · No Longer Available
Location

1490 Stone Arrow Court, Orange County, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
pool
dog park
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New Oakland Trail Community 5 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHROOM Home For Rent - eautiful brand new house with premium lot , no rear neighbor , it is at the brand new community
Oak land trail , community feature resort style pool , cabana , dog park , close to west orange trail and the Montverde Academy , right off turnpike and west colonial drive . 6 mile away from winter garden village , meritage home with energy efficiency you can save on utility bill . brand new washer and dryer and lawn care include in the rent
This home's formal living room is ideal for entertaining, or option a study if you need a space to work from home. Second floor is anchored by a large game room that makes an ideal hangout for adults and kids.
do not miss the chance to rent this beautiful home , please call or text Eric Jia 4074011431 for showing

(RLNE5410497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 Stone Arrow Court have any available units?
1490 Stone Arrow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1490 Stone Arrow Court have?
Some of 1490 Stone Arrow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 Stone Arrow Court currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Stone Arrow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Stone Arrow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1490 Stone Arrow Court is pet friendly.
Does 1490 Stone Arrow Court offer parking?
No, 1490 Stone Arrow Court does not offer parking.
Does 1490 Stone Arrow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1490 Stone Arrow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Stone Arrow Court have a pool?
Yes, 1490 Stone Arrow Court has a pool.
Does 1490 Stone Arrow Court have accessible units?
No, 1490 Stone Arrow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Stone Arrow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1490 Stone Arrow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1490 Stone Arrow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1490 Stone Arrow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
