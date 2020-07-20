1490 Stone Arrow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dog park game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Brand New Oakland Trail Community 5 BEDROOM 3.5 BATHROOM Home For Rent - eautiful brand new house with premium lot , no rear neighbor , it is at the brand new community

Oak land trail , community feature resort style pool , cabana , dog park , close to west orange trail and the Montverde Academy , right off turnpike and west colonial drive . 6 mile away from winter garden village , meritage home with energy efficiency you can save on utility bill . brand new washer and dryer and lawn care include in the rent

This home's formal living room is ideal for entertaining, or option a study if you need a space to work from home. Second floor is anchored by a large game room that makes an ideal hangout for adults and kids.

do not miss the chance to rent this beautiful home , please call or text Eric Jia 4074011431 for showing



(RLNE5410497)