14434 SWANLEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Beautifully upgraded Eagle Creek Townhome with Dual MASTER suites ! Live within 5 minutes of Medical City and Lake Nona' s Town Center in this Guard-Gated community with an amazing amenity center including two swimming pools, dog park, lighted tennis and basketball courts, a full Gym, and more. This 2018 built townhome has been upgraded with gorgeous white cabinets, unique tiled backsplash, open loft area for work or play and convenient upstairs laundry. You won't find a better example of this floor plan in the neighborhood featuring 2

oversized master suites complete with huge walk-in closets, quartz countertop master bathrooms and dual sinks. A spacious 2-car garage with high ceilings and generous paver driveway is accessed through the rear. This setup is very popular for those attending the UCF College of Medicine, Investors looking to rent a property near Medical City, or simply to enjoy one of the best locations in the area near a championship Golf Course with low-maintenance living. With new restaurants and businesses being announced every month, it's a great time to start

enjoying all that this area has to offer. Call today!