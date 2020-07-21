All apartments in Orange County
14434 SWANLEY STREET
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:49 PM

14434 SWANLEY STREET

14434 Swanley Street · No Longer Available
Location

14434 Swanley Street, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded Eagle Creek Townhome with Dual MASTER suites ! Live within 5 minutes of Medical City and Lake Nona' s Town Center in this Guard-Gated community with an amazing amenity center including two swimming pools, dog park, lighted tennis and basketball courts, a full Gym, and more. This 2018 built townhome has been upgraded with gorgeous white cabinets, unique tiled backsplash, open loft area for work or play and convenient upstairs laundry. You won't find a better example of this floor plan in the neighborhood featuring 2
oversized master suites complete with huge walk-in closets, quartz countertop master bathrooms and dual sinks. A spacious 2-car garage with high ceilings and generous paver driveway is accessed through the rear. This setup is very popular for those attending the UCF College of Medicine, Investors looking to rent a property near Medical City, or simply to enjoy one of the best locations in the area near a championship Golf Course with low-maintenance living. With new restaurants and businesses being announced every month, it's a great time to start
enjoying all that this area has to offer. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14434 SWANLEY STREET have any available units?
14434 SWANLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 14434 SWANLEY STREET have?
Some of 14434 SWANLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14434 SWANLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14434 SWANLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14434 SWANLEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 14434 SWANLEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 14434 SWANLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14434 SWANLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 14434 SWANLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14434 SWANLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14434 SWANLEY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 14434 SWANLEY STREET has a pool.
Does 14434 SWANLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 14434 SWANLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14434 SWANLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14434 SWANLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14434 SWANLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14434 SWANLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
