Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

13775 Bressler Alley

13775 Bressler Aly · (855) 284-1142
Location

13775 Bressler Aly, Orange County, FL 34786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1913 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
WINDERMERE TOWNHOME features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, two car garage. Home features Granite Countertops fully appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 9'4" ceilings on first floor & much more. Neutral colors throughout. Spacious Living room and dining room. Master bedroom has walk in closet master bath double sinks spacious counter. 2 car garage and private fenced in courtyard patio. Lawn maintenances included. Vineyard Square features swimming pool, cabana, tot lot and passive park! Vineyard Square is conveniently located to all of highly desired Central Florida Attractions, shopping, restaurants, major highways and downtown Windermere. Minutes from the world class Winter Garden Village that offers outdoor events & festivals. Enjoy walking and biking trails at the Tibet-Butler. Nearby employers include Walt Disney World, Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge and Universal Orlando Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13775 Bressler Alley have any available units?
13775 Bressler Alley has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13775 Bressler Alley have?
Some of 13775 Bressler Alley's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13775 Bressler Alley currently offering any rent specials?
13775 Bressler Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13775 Bressler Alley pet-friendly?
No, 13775 Bressler Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 13775 Bressler Alley offer parking?
Yes, 13775 Bressler Alley offers parking.
Does 13775 Bressler Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13775 Bressler Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13775 Bressler Alley have a pool?
Yes, 13775 Bressler Alley has a pool.
Does 13775 Bressler Alley have accessible units?
No, 13775 Bressler Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 13775 Bressler Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 13775 Bressler Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13775 Bressler Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 13775 Bressler Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
