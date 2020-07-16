13775 Bressler Alley

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool garage

WINDERMERE TOWNHOME features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, two car garage. Home features Granite Countertops fully appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 9'4" ceilings on first floor & much more. Neutral colors throughout. Spacious Living room and dining room. Master bedroom has walk in closet master bath double sinks spacious counter. 2 car garage and private fenced in courtyard patio. Lawn maintenances included. Vineyard Square features swimming pool, cabana, tot lot and passive park! Vineyard Square is conveniently located to all of highly desired Central Florida Attractions, shopping, restaurants, major highways and downtown Windermere. Minutes from the world class Winter Garden Village that offers outdoor events & festivals. Enjoy walking and biking trails at the Tibet-Butler. Nearby employers include Walt Disney World, Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge and Universal Orlando Resort.