13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516

13037 Mulberry Park Dr · (407) 896-1200 ext. 233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13037 Mulberry Park Dr, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
2/2 Condo In Plantation Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 2-bedroom, 2-bath condominium with 1,166 total square feet in Plantation Park. This unit is on the first floor, right next to the Outlets and minutes from Disney. This unit includes a dining area, living room, and bonus sun room. Each bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are also included. The community amenities include a pool, tennis court, gated entry, clubhouse, and exercise room. Call for a showing!

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE4519734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 have any available units?
13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 have?
Some of 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 currently offering any rent specials?
13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 pet-friendly?
No, 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 offer parking?
No, 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 does not offer parking.
Does 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 have a pool?
Yes, 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 has a pool.
Does 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 have accessible units?
No, 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 does not have accessible units.
Does 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516 does not have units with air conditioning.
