13037 Mulberry Park Drive #516

2/2 Condo In Plantation Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 2-bedroom, 2-bath condominium with 1,166 total square feet in Plantation Park. This unit is on the first floor, right next to the Outlets and minutes from Disney. This unit includes a dining area, living room, and bonus sun room. Each bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Washer and dryer are also included. The community amenities include a pool, tennis court, gated entry, clubhouse, and exercise room. Call for a showing!



All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



