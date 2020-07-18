All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224

13013 Mulberry Park Dr · (800) 677-5513
Location

13013 Mulberry Park Dr, Orange County, FL 32821

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13013 Mulberry Park Dr - # 224 # 224 · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath's Condo located in Orlando FL! - This great condo has 3 generous size bedrooms, 2 full baths, a living room, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and Washer, Dryer included! Plantation Park is located just outside the entrance to Disney Springs, offering top-notch restaurants, prime shopping, convenient to I-4, Disney World, Sea World, and Universal. Move-in Ready!

Community amenities include community pool, tennis courts, and gym.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1,425.00 Rent
$1,425.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3289570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 have any available units?
13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 have?
Some of 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 currently offering any rent specials?
13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 pet-friendly?
No, 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 offer parking?
No, 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 does not offer parking.
Does 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 have a pool?
Yes, 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 has a pool.
Does 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 have accessible units?
No, 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 does not have accessible units.
Does 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224 does not have units with air conditioning.
