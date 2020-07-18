13013 Mulberry Park Dr # 224

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath's Condo located in Orlando FL! - This great condo has 3 generous size bedrooms, 2 full baths, a living room, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and Washer, Dryer included! Plantation Park is located just outside the entrance to Disney Springs, offering top-notch restaurants, prime shopping, convenient to I-4, Disney World, Sea World, and Universal. Move-in Ready!



Community amenities include community pool, tennis courts, and gym.



Pets Not Allowed



$1,425.00 Rent

$1,425.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



(RLNE3289570)