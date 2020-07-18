12820 BUTLER BAY COURT

Amenities

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sec of Gated Windermere Club community, this grand Butler Bay custom home sits on an over sized, fully landscaped lot with circular driveway. Energy efficient ceramic coating on tile roofing completed recently. The outside entertaining areas are impressive with a pool and spa, pavered deck patio and lanai overlooking nature conservation. This beautiful custom home has a wide open floor plan while still maintaining a formal living and dining room. The entire home is mostly on ground level rich with custom details. Updated gourmet kitchen with original Sub-Zero fridge and exotic granite counter overlooks the family room and outdoor living area backing to conservation. Vast master suite has new hardwood flooring and amazing view of mature tropical landscaping and mango tree. Lease to own is an option. Furnishing optional. You won't want to miss this opportunity. Call for a private showing today.