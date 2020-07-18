All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

12820 BUTLER BAY COURT

12820 Butler Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

12820 Butler Bay Court, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sec of Gated Windermere Club community, this grand Butler Bay custom home sits on an over sized, fully landscaped lot with circular driveway. Energy efficient ceramic coating on tile roofing completed recently. The outside entertaining areas are impressive with a pool and spa, pavered deck patio and lanai overlooking nature conservation. This beautiful custom home has a wide open floor plan while still maintaining a formal living and dining room. The entire home is mostly on ground level rich with custom details. Updated gourmet kitchen with original Sub-Zero fridge and exotic granite counter overlooks the family room and outdoor living area backing to conservation. Vast master suite has new hardwood flooring and amazing view of mature tropical landscaping and mango tree. Lease to own is an option. Furnishing optional. You won't want to miss this opportunity. Call for a private showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT have any available units?
12820 BUTLER BAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT have?
Some of 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12820 BUTLER BAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT offers parking.
Does 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT has a pool.
Does 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12820 BUTLER BAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
