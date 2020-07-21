All apartments in Orange County
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:10 AM

12626 BUTLER BAY COURT

12626 Butler Bay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12626 Butler Bay Court, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
hot tub
5 Bedroom completely remodeled pool Home with over 3,000 Square Feet of living space. Cathedral Ceilings throughout the living space. Large formal Living Room and Dining Room. Gourmet Kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with Breakfast room. Large Family room with fire place a sliding glass doors opening up to the sunny Florida Room with Wet Bar and Wine Fridge. Large Master Bedroom with sliding glass doors leading out to the pool. Master Bathroom has been completely renovated to resemble a luxury spa. 3 Additional Bedroom on the other side of the Home with renovated Bathroom. The 5th bedroom is perfect for a home office/ Den with built in Bookshelves and en suite Bathroom. Screened in Back Yard with Pool, Spa and Putting Green. There are no rear neighbors and amazing conservation views. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care and pool care are also included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT have any available units?
12626 BUTLER BAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT have?
Some of 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12626 BUTLER BAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT offer parking?
No, 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT has a pool.
Does 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12626 BUTLER BAY COURT has units with air conditioning.
