12626 BUTLER BAY COURT

5 Bedroom completely remodeled pool Home with over 3,000 Square Feet of living space. Cathedral Ceilings throughout the living space. Large formal Living Room and Dining Room. Gourmet Kitchen with new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with Breakfast room. Large Family room with fire place a sliding glass doors opening up to the sunny Florida Room with Wet Bar and Wine Fridge. Large Master Bedroom with sliding glass doors leading out to the pool. Master Bathroom has been completely renovated to resemble a luxury spa. 3 Additional Bedroom on the other side of the Home with renovated Bathroom. The 5th bedroom is perfect for a home office/ Den with built in Bookshelves and en suite Bathroom. Screened in Back Yard with Pool, Spa and Putting Green. There are no rear neighbors and amazing conservation views. 24/7 maintenance provided by Blue Sky Property Management. A/C filters are included in rent and will be delivered to your front door on the first of each month. Lawn Care and pool care are also included in rent.