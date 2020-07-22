All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 12517 Pica St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
12517 Pica St.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

12517 Pica St.

12517 Pica Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12517 Pica Street, Orange County, FL 32837

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Deerfield Community-Renovated Single Family Home - Newly Renovated Single Family Home located in Deerfield Community. New Tile floors throughout, NO Carpet!
Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and inside Laundry Room with sink. Formal living and dinning rooms. Eat in Kitchen over looking the family room. New Granite Counter-tops, New Kitchen Sink and Brand New Appliances. Bathrooms have New Granite Counter-tops, New Sinks and Faucets. Split floor plan. Master bedroom has 2 large closets and sliding glass door that leads out to the back patio. Master bathroom has Shower Stall and Garden Tub. Large covered screened in patio overlooking the pond with fountain. A MUST SEE! Call or send a Text Message to Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450.

(RLNE5703209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12517 Pica St. have any available units?
12517 Pica St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 12517 Pica St. have?
Some of 12517 Pica St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12517 Pica St. currently offering any rent specials?
12517 Pica St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12517 Pica St. pet-friendly?
No, 12517 Pica St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 12517 Pica St. offer parking?
No, 12517 Pica St. does not offer parking.
Does 12517 Pica St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12517 Pica St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12517 Pica St. have a pool?
No, 12517 Pica St. does not have a pool.
Does 12517 Pica St. have accessible units?
No, 12517 Pica St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12517 Pica St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12517 Pica St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12517 Pica St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12517 Pica St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 S. Alafaya Heights Rd
Orlando, FL 32828
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College