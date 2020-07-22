12517 Pica St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Deerfield Community-Renovated Single Family Home - Newly Renovated Single Family Home located in Deerfield Community. New Tile floors throughout, NO Carpet!

Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and inside Laundry Room with sink. Formal living and dinning rooms. Eat in Kitchen over looking the family room. New Granite Counter-tops, New Kitchen Sink and Brand New Appliances. Bathrooms have New Granite Counter-tops, New Sinks and Faucets. Split floor plan. Master bedroom has 2 large closets and sliding glass door that leads out to the back patio. Master bathroom has Shower Stall and Garden Tub. Large covered screened in patio overlooking the pond with fountain. A MUST SEE! Call or send a Text Message to Rosa Cortes 321-460-8450.



(RLNE5703209)