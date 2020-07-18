All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

11838 FICTION AVENUE

11838 Fiction Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11838 Fiction Avenue, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 8/5/20. Experience this 2 year old new home in one of LAKE NONA'S most sought after neighborhood of STOREY PARK. This spacious four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home features a two car rear load garage located off the back patio. Spread over two stories, this floorplan offers all the space your family will need. There is a family room, a kitchen with breakfast nook, a dining room, and an upstairs laundry room. A true DOUBLE BEDROOM MASTER SUITE, one downstairs and one upstairs- both complete with double sinks, walk in shower, and garden tub. Home INCLUDES: SOLAR PANELS FOR LOW ELECTRIC BILLS, ALEXA SMART HOUSE, NEST, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. Rent will include access to all of Storey Park's amenities, 200 CHANNEL CABLE, INTERNET, AND HOME PHONE! This beautiful community is built on five pillars: Community, Nature, Health, Story and Home. Nestled in Orlando, Florida, Storey Park puts a new spin on storytelling. This family-friendly community is in close proximity to 417 and famous Central Florida attractions. Call/ Text for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11838 FICTION AVENUE have any available units?
11838 FICTION AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 11838 FICTION AVENUE have?
Some of 11838 FICTION AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11838 FICTION AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11838 FICTION AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11838 FICTION AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11838 FICTION AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 11838 FICTION AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 11838 FICTION AVENUE offers parking.
Does 11838 FICTION AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11838 FICTION AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11838 FICTION AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11838 FICTION AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11838 FICTION AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11838 FICTION AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11838 FICTION AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11838 FICTION AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11838 FICTION AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11838 FICTION AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
