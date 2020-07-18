11838 FICTION AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available 8/5/20. Experience this 2 year old new home in one of LAKE NONA'S most sought after neighborhood of STOREY PARK. This spacious four bedroom, three and a half bathroom home features a two car rear load garage located off the back patio. Spread over two stories, this floorplan offers all the space your family will need. There is a family room, a kitchen with breakfast nook, a dining room, and an upstairs laundry room. A true DOUBLE BEDROOM MASTER SUITE, one downstairs and one upstairs- both complete with double sinks, walk in shower, and garden tub. Home INCLUDES: SOLAR PANELS FOR LOW ELECTRIC BILLS, ALEXA SMART HOUSE, NEST, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. Rent will include access to all of Storey Park's amenities, 200 CHANNEL CABLE, INTERNET, AND HOME PHONE! This beautiful community is built on five pillars: Community, Nature, Health, Story and Home. Nestled in Orlando, Florida, Storey Park puts a new spin on storytelling. This family-friendly community is in close proximity to 417 and famous Central Florida attractions. Call/ Text for your private showing today!