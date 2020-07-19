All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE

11106 Longleaf Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11106 Longleaf Woods Drive, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
text message to listing agent schedule the tour to take a view. FREE Cable, FREE high speed Internet, FREEl telephone and amazon smart home are all included with the monthly rent* This beautifully upgraded home features: -amazon smart home -Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, and top appliances. -Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom. -A large walk in closet in the master bedroom. -Full size washer and dryer. -Energy efficient appliances and water heater. -Spacious back yard -24 hours emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College