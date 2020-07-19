11106 LONGLEAF WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher 24hr maintenance cable included garage

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

text message to listing agent schedule the tour to take a view. FREE Cable, FREE high speed Internet, FREEl telephone and amazon smart home are all included with the monthly rent* This beautifully upgraded home features: -amazon smart home -Designer style kitchen with granite counter tops, and top appliances. -Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom. -A large walk in closet in the master bedroom. -Full size washer and dryer. -Energy efficient appliances and water heater. -Spacious back yard -24 hours emergency maintenance.