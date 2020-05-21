All apartments in Orange County
10745 Atwater Bay Drive
10745 Atwater Bay Drive

10745 Atwater Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10745 Atwater Bay Dr, Orange County, FL 34761

Amenities

3 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathroom - Flex Space - 2 Car Garage - 2,216 Sq Ft
DR Horton - Bellake Model.
First floor flex room that could be used as dining room, study or playroom.
The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. All high quality stainless steal appliances are included. The open floor plan allows access from the kitchen to the breakfast room and family room. Tile throughout the first floor. Covered lanai with pavers.
Second floor has a large master suite with dual sinks, shower and large walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms with bathroom 2, dual sinks, tub with shower. Laundry is also conveniently placed on the second floor.

Situated on a picturesque setting of over 1,400 acres and more than a dozen lakes and clear water ponds, Waterleigh is located just a short drive to nearby shopping, dining and major entertainment attractions. The design and development of the community reflects the natural environments of both land and water. Rolling terrain with low-lying marshes, beautiful scenic lakes and ponds creates a fresh living environment that respects and embraces these wonderful community qualities. The community garden, mini-golf, sports fields, and two resort style clubhouse amenity centers provide a comforting and fun-filled community environment. This is the perfect place for your family to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10745 Atwater Bay Drive have any available units?
10745 Atwater Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10745 Atwater Bay Drive have?
Some of 10745 Atwater Bay Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10745 Atwater Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10745 Atwater Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10745 Atwater Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10745 Atwater Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10745 Atwater Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10745 Atwater Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 10745 Atwater Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10745 Atwater Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10745 Atwater Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 10745 Atwater Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10745 Atwater Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 10745 Atwater Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10745 Atwater Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10745 Atwater Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10745 Atwater Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10745 Atwater Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
