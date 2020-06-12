All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 10432 KIPLINGER LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
10432 KIPLINGER LANE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

10432 KIPLINGER LANE

10432 Kiplinger Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10432 Kiplinger Lane, Orange County, FL 32829

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
"Too cute to miss! This 3 bedroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Victoria Pines and includes a 1 car garage. The lower level features an open floor plan that includes a living room, dining area, full kitchen with breakfast bar and 1/2 bath. This level also features newly installed tile flooring. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms, including 2 that share a Jack and Jill bath. The washer and dryer connections are also conveniently located upstairs. This level has carpet throughout. There is also a rear porch and ceiling fans. This community has a pool and clubhouse. HOA approval is required for this community. The community application fee is an additional $100.00. Please allow additional time for that process."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10432 KIPLINGER LANE have any available units?
10432 KIPLINGER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10432 KIPLINGER LANE have?
Some of 10432 KIPLINGER LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10432 KIPLINGER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10432 KIPLINGER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10432 KIPLINGER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10432 KIPLINGER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10432 KIPLINGER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10432 KIPLINGER LANE offers parking.
Does 10432 KIPLINGER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10432 KIPLINGER LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10432 KIPLINGER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10432 KIPLINGER LANE has a pool.
Does 10432 KIPLINGER LANE have accessible units?
No, 10432 KIPLINGER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10432 KIPLINGER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10432 KIPLINGER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10432 KIPLINGER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10432 KIPLINGER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir
Lockhart, FL 32810
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir
Azalea Park, FL 32822
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College