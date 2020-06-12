10432 KIPLINGER LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

"Too cute to miss! This 3 bedroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Victoria Pines and includes a 1 car garage. The lower level features an open floor plan that includes a living room, dining area, full kitchen with breakfast bar and 1/2 bath. This level also features newly installed tile flooring. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms, including 2 that share a Jack and Jill bath. The washer and dryer connections are also conveniently located upstairs. This level has carpet throughout. There is also a rear porch and ceiling fans. This community has a pool and clubhouse. HOA approval is required for this community. The community application fee is an additional $100.00. Please allow additional time for that process."