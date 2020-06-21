All apartments in Orange City
731 FIRST STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

731 FIRST STREET

731 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

731 1st Street, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Orange City home on a dead end street. As you enter the home you see a large open living/dining room and kitchen. There are terrazzo floors through out. Ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a carport with a large storage/work shop room. A separate utility room with a toilet, shower and sink as well as a stackable washer/dryer. Enjoy the mornings and evenings relaxing in the covered screen room overlooking the back yard with storage shed. The home is within walking distance of the orange city elementary, middle and high school. Lawn Care included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 FIRST STREET have any available units?
731 FIRST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 731 FIRST STREET have?
Some of 731 FIRST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 FIRST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
731 FIRST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 FIRST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 731 FIRST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 731 FIRST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 731 FIRST STREET does offer parking.
Does 731 FIRST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 FIRST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 FIRST STREET have a pool?
No, 731 FIRST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 731 FIRST STREET have accessible units?
No, 731 FIRST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 731 FIRST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 FIRST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 FIRST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 FIRST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
