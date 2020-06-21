731 FIRST STREET

Amenities

Orange City home on a dead end street. As you enter the home you see a large open living/dining room and kitchen. There are terrazzo floors through out. Ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a carport with a large storage/work shop room. A separate utility room with a toilet, shower and sink as well as a stackable washer/dryer. Enjoy the mornings and evenings relaxing in the covered screen room overlooking the back yard with storage shed. The home is within walking distance of the orange city elementary, middle and high school. Lawn Care included in rent.