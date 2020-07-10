1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

GATED OAK HURST SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO I-4 NICE HOME SPLIT PLAN FORMAL LIVING DINING ROOM COMBINATION. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER TWO SINKS TWO CLOSETS SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO PATIO. KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH NICE NEWER APPLIANCES. VOLUME CEILINGS SPLIT PLAN THE 2 BEDROOMS AND BATH PLUS BONUS AREA ARE ALL DOWN SAME HALLWAY. FENCED BACK YARD 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DOOR OPENER.