Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE

1079 Oak Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1079 Oak Landing Dr, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GATED OAK HURST SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO I-4 NICE HOME SPLIT PLAN FORMAL LIVING DINING ROOM COMBINATION. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER TWO SINKS TWO CLOSETS SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO PATIO. KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH NICE NEWER APPLIANCES. VOLUME CEILINGS SPLIT PLAN THE 2 BEDROOMS AND BATH PLUS BONUS AREA ARE ALL DOWN SAME HALLWAY. FENCED BACK YARD 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DOOR OPENER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE have any available units?
1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE have?
Some of 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1079 OAK LANDING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

