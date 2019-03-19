All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

53 Emerald Bay

53 Emerald Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

53 Emerald Bay Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 bedroom Condo in beautiful Oldsmar! - Elegant condo located in beautiful and upcoming Oldsmar! This condo features beautiful updated flooring, fresh paint, updated counter tops and cabinets, carpets in the bedrooms. Home also has a spacious lanai to enjoy! Conveniently located off of Hillsborough Ave, an easy drive to Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater, and Dunedin. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and all you need. Call to set up a showing!! HOA: Emerald Bay Homeowners Association
Prospective tenant must complete a rental application for Emerald Bay HOA, fee is $100. Applicant will be contacted to set up an appointment for an interview with the Board of Directors with Emerald Bay HOA.

$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions Within 5 Years
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions

(RLNE4342554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Emerald Bay have any available units?
53 Emerald Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 53 Emerald Bay have?
Some of 53 Emerald Bay's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Emerald Bay currently offering any rent specials?
53 Emerald Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Emerald Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Emerald Bay is pet friendly.
Does 53 Emerald Bay offer parking?
No, 53 Emerald Bay does not offer parking.
Does 53 Emerald Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Emerald Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Emerald Bay have a pool?
No, 53 Emerald Bay does not have a pool.
Does 53 Emerald Bay have accessible units?
No, 53 Emerald Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Emerald Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Emerald Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Emerald Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 53 Emerald Bay has units with air conditioning.
