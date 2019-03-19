53 Emerald Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2 bedroom Condo in beautiful Oldsmar! - Elegant condo located in beautiful and upcoming Oldsmar! This condo features beautiful updated flooring, fresh paint, updated counter tops and cabinets, carpets in the bedrooms. Home also has a spacious lanai to enjoy! Conveniently located off of Hillsborough Ave, an easy drive to Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater, and Dunedin. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and all you need. Call to set up a showing!! HOA: Emerald Bay Homeowners Association

Prospective tenant must complete a rental application for Emerald Bay HOA, fee is $100. Applicant will be contacted to set up an appointment for an interview with the Board of Directors with Emerald Bay HOA.



$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+

No Evictions Within 5 Years

No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances

Must make 3x the monthly rent

Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit

Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit

2 pet maximum

No aggressive dog breeds

$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet

***Pets accepted upon owner approval

***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions



