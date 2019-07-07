1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

New Town Home boasts in a amazing location with easy access to parks, beaches, . Property location at Oldsmar, just next to Safety Harbor and Tampa,Clearwater , Palm Harbor,Tarpon Spring. 20 mint to Tampa International airport. 20-25 mint away from Clearwater Beach , Honey Moon Island Beach .This Coastal style town home In a gated community. Inside this beautiful home you will find stylish 12x24 plank tile throughout the main level, elegant stair railing, screened lanai, 42" hazelnut glazed cabinetry in the kitchen with Saint Ceceilia Classico Granite counters, an expanded center island & designer tile back-splash. Upstairs features an open loft, owners suite with tray ceiling, walk-in shower and three walk-in sized walk-in closets. Bayside Terrace provides a gated, low maintenance life-style with a resort style heated pool overlooking Old Tampa Bay, fitness center, fishing pier, kayak launch, open air cabana, grill and fire pit.