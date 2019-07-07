All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:37 PM

1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP

1507 Sunset Wind Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1507 Sunset Wind Loop, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
New Town Home boasts in a amazing location with easy access to parks, beaches, . Property location at Oldsmar, just next to Safety Harbor and Tampa,Clearwater , Palm Harbor,Tarpon Spring. 20 mint to Tampa International airport. 20-25 mint away from Clearwater Beach , Honey Moon Island Beach .This Coastal style town home In a gated community. Inside this beautiful home you will find stylish 12x24 plank tile throughout the main level, elegant stair railing, screened lanai, 42" hazelnut glazed cabinetry in the kitchen with Saint Ceceilia Classico Granite counters, an expanded center island & designer tile back-splash. Upstairs features an open loft, owners suite with tray ceiling, walk-in shower and three walk-in sized walk-in closets. Bayside Terrace provides a gated, low maintenance life-style with a resort style heated pool overlooking Old Tampa Bay, fitness center, fishing pier, kayak launch, open air cabana, grill and fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP have any available units?
1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP have?
Some of 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP offers parking.
Does 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP has a pool.
Does 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 SUNSET WIND LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oldsmar 2 Bedroom ApartmentsOldsmar 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oldsmar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL
Treasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa