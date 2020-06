Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet friendly, ground floor 2/2 condo in Oldsmar, FL. Master has en suite bath and walk-in closet. Laundry room has storage and comes with washer and dryer. Nice covered patio with green space adjacent to your home. Two pet max with weight limit of 25lbs. Great schools, plenty of shopping, TIA minutes away and close to the beaches.