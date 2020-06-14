Apartment List
195 Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ojus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1301 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1301 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
PARTLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! UNIT IN BUCKLEY TOWERS 2 BED/2 BATH. WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. GREAT LOCATION. NEW BALCONIES, WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT, 10 MINUTES FROM AVENTURA AND 15 MINUTES FROM BEACHES. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2395 NE 185th St
2395 Northeast 185th Street, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming corner house with a fenced backyard surrounded by vegetation. It offers an open floor plan for the living and dining area and hardwood flooring. 3 bedrooms /2 baths with addition. Vacant and ready to move in. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
California Club
8 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2825 NE 201st Ter unit M215
2825 Northeast 201st Terrace, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura - Beautiful lake view Apt. 1 bed 1.5 bath in the heart of Aventura.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 183rd St
3301 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16590 NE 26th Ave
16590 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3340 NE 190th St
3340 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1650 sqft
BEST PRICE IN THE MARKET Boaters paradise, 3 FULL bedrooms condo with 3 full bathrooms, freshly painted with new modern wood floors on bedrooms . Hidden gem.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1024 NE 207th Ter
1024 Northeast 207th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1812 sqft
MUST SEE !!! AMAZING AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDS. 2 1/2 BATHS + ENTERTAINMENT ROOM TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH "HIS & HERS" WALK IN CLOSETS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Marcos Dr
3010 Marcos Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your unobstructed water view over Maule Lake with ocean access, 1/1 in Point East 55 or over development (one tenant must be 55 and no children under 18), new wood floors, fully equiped kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, available unfurnished

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
215 SW 1st Ave
215 Southwest 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
This 3 bedroom cutest home on the block with old world charm is completely equipped for rentals. Open dining / living and media rooms with a giant flat screen TV above the fireplace makes this home very comfortable.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2991 NE 185th St
2991 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1316 sqft
Enjoy living in this spacious tri-level townhome condo that features foyer and 2 car garage on first floor; kitchen, dining & living room on second level; 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on third level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
18071 Biscayne Blvd
18071 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Can be available as Furnished or Unfurnished! Spacious and Cozy 2/2 with almost 1600 sq ft of space, private dining area, large living room, ample closet space, tile floors throughout home w/wood floors in the bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hollywood Lakes
18 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
City Guide for Ojus, FL

"A couple of young girls went sailing down A1A / into the arms of Florida / Sailing down a highway / Singing their heads off / Protected by the holy ghosts / Flying in the ocean / Driving with their eyes closed." (- Patty Griffin, "Florida")

The perfect setting for that scenic drive down the Atlantic Coast, Ojus, Florida is a town that has strangely been incorporated, unincorporated, and currently seeks incorporation a second time. So indecisive! Despite being a little bit fickle, Ojus is a beautiful place to live with a fantastic climate, spacious homes, and plenty of available rental condos, apartments, and houses that welcome your furry friends. It's friendly, sunny, and not far from Miami Beach, for the weekends. If sun, sand, and surf are your thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ojus, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ojus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

