All apartments in Ojus
Find more places like 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ojus, FL
/
1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:55 PM

1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive

1789 Miami Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ojus
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1789 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL 33179

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 - 2 BR 2 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - Gated community NY Loft Style 2 bedroom 2 bathroom (1234 SQFT) condo with 11.5 FT CEILING HEIGHT. Largest unit in the building and one of the best lines facing the lake. Community has a pool. Pets welcome. Association approval 2 weeks. RENT INCLUDES assigned and guest parking, internet/WiFi and water/sewer. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $4738 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10882932. [ Published 21-Jul-20 / ID 3611620 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have any available units?
1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ojus, FL.
What amenities does 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have?
Some of 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive offers parking.
Does 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive has a pool.
Does 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ojus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOjus 2 Bedroom ApartmentsOjus 3 Bedroom Apartments
Ojus Apartments with GymsOjus Apartments with Pools
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLOlympia Heights, FLIves Estates, FLGreenacres, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College