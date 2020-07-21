Amenities
1789 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 - 2 BR 2 BA Loft. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - Gated community NY Loft Style 2 bedroom 2 bathroom (1234 SQFT) condo with 11.5 FT CEILING HEIGHT. Largest unit in the building and one of the best lines facing the lake. Community has a pool. Pets welcome. Association approval 2 weeks. RENT INCLUDES assigned and guest parking, internet/WiFi and water/sewer. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $4738 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10882932. [ Published 21-Jul-20 / ID 3611620 ]